Vijay Diwas Commemorated: A Tribute to Valor and Victory

On Vijay Diwas, a significant commemorative event unfolded at Zakhama Military Station, orchestrated by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army. The occasion was graced by Governor La Ganesan, who was received with honor by the Station Commander, according to a press release.

The event commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Orchid War Memorial, where the governor paid homage to the gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The students of Loyola School, Zakhama, captivated the audience with cultural performances, including a traditional Galo dance and a powerful mime act, celebrating the region's patriotic spirit. The soldiers' Khukri dance was a highlight, showcasing their indomitable spirit.

Governor La Ganesan expressed deep gratitude and respect as he honored veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and acknowledged the parents of Kargil war hero Capt N Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumous), alongside Veer Naris from Nagaland. The day also allowed the Governor to engage with serving soldiers and their families, emphasizing the significance of Vijay Diwas, which marks India's historic victory over Pakistan in 1971.

