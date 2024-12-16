Dallewal's Daring Stand: The MSP Battle at Khanauri

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a distinguished farmer leader, remains steadfast in his fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border. For three weeks, Dallewal, a cancer patient, has urged the central government to legally guarantee minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, emphasizing the disparity between rising MSP and escalating input costs for farmers.

In a showing of solidarity, political leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala have visited Dallewal. These leaders voiced their support and questioned why the government is hesitant to provide a legal guarantee on MSP if it's already paying above that rate.

Dallewal's protest is backed by major farmer groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. They demand that farmers have as much right to set crop prices as industrialists have over their products. As the protest continues, calls grow for the central government to negotiate and meet these demands.

