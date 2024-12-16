Left Menu

Contempt Petition Filed Over Ghaziabad 'Dharam Sansad'

A contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against Uttar Pradesh authorities for failing to act against a controversial religious event in Ghaziabad. The event has been accused of promoting hate speech, despite directives from the court mandating action against such instances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:50 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court faces a contempt petition targeting the Uttar Pradesh administration and police for their inaction against the 'Dharam Sansad' event in Ghaziabad. Scheduled from December 17 to 21, this event is organized by the Yati Narasinghanand Foundation.

The lawyer representing the petitioners has alleged that the event includes a call for the "genocide of Muslims." They argue that both the Ghaziabad District Administration and Uttar Pradesh police have not adhered to the Supreme Court's directives to proactively address and curb hate speech.

Petitioners have highlighted that promotional materials for the 'Dharam Sansad,' including its website and advertisements, feature content that incites violence against followers of Islam. The situation underscores ongoing legal and communal tensions, with an urgent appeal sent for judicial intervention. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

