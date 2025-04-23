Tensions Escalate as Houthi Missile Target Northern Israel Amid US Airstrikes

Yemen's Houthi rebels have fired a missile targeting northern Israel, marking a rare shift in their typical operations amid sustained US airstrikes. Israeli military officials said the attack was intercepted without damage.

The Houthi attack comes as the US continues its aerial campaign, which reportedly began on March 15 and targets multiple regions in Yemen, including strikes on vital telecommunication sites in Marib.

This new US effort, more aggressive than previous campaigns, aims to suppress Houthi threats to global shipping and Israeli targets in the Red Sea, a strategic corridor for international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)