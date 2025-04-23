Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Houthi Missile Target Northern Israel Amid US Airstrikes

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile toward northern Israel in an unprecedented move amidst ongoing US airstrike campaigns targeting them. The US campaign, sparked by Houthi attacks on shipping and Israel, has intensified under President Donald Trump. The escalation threatens global trade through the Red Sea and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:51 IST
Tensions Escalate as Houthi Missile Target Northern Israel Amid US Airstrikes
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels have fired a missile targeting northern Israel, marking a rare shift in their typical operations amid sustained US airstrikes. Israeli military officials said the attack was intercepted without damage.

The Houthi attack comes as the US continues its aerial campaign, which reportedly began on March 15 and targets multiple regions in Yemen, including strikes on vital telecommunication sites in Marib.

This new US effort, more aggressive than previous campaigns, aims to suppress Houthi threats to global shipping and Israeli targets in the Red Sea, a strategic corridor for international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025