Left Menu

Japanese PM Ishiba's Strategic Visit to the Philippines

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to visit the Philippines on April 29-30. Key discussions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will include enhancing economic collaboration and security engagements. The visit signifies strengthened bilateral relations and aims to bolster both nations' economic and defensive capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:51 IST
Japanese PM Ishiba's Strategic Visit to the Philippines
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled for a diplomatic visit to the Philippines later this month. The trip, occurring April 29-30, marks a significant step in strengthening ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Ishiba will engage with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in crucial discussions aimed at expanding economic cooperation and bolstering defence partnerships. This is part of a broader strategy to deepen bilateral relations and collaboration.

The Philippine president's office issued a statement highlighting the planned focus areas of the visit, which include political, economic, and security engagement, rooted in mutual development goals for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025