Japanese PM Ishiba's Strategic Visit to the Philippines

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled for a diplomatic visit to the Philippines later this month. The trip, occurring April 29-30, marks a significant step in strengthening ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Ishiba will engage with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in crucial discussions aimed at expanding economic cooperation and bolstering defence partnerships. This is part of a broader strategy to deepen bilateral relations and collaboration.

The Philippine president's office issued a statement highlighting the planned focus areas of the visit, which include political, economic, and security engagement, rooted in mutual development goals for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)