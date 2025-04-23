Crisis Talks in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

In a swift response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, immediately upon returning from an abbreviated trip to Saudi Arabia.

The tragic attack on the popular tourist spot resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, among them foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, as confirmed by officials. The meeting, held at the airport, also included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, focusing on the dire security situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah quickly traveled to Jammu and Kashmir to lead the strategic security operations in the aftermath of what is noted as the most heinous assault on tourists in the region in recent history.

