Left Menu

Crisis Talks in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside top security officials, convened to address a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, including tourists from the UAE and Nepal. Modi shortened his Saudi Arabia trip, while Home Minister Amit Shah headed to the region for immediate security reinforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:45 IST
Crisis Talks in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, immediately upon returning from an abbreviated trip to Saudi Arabia.

The tragic attack on the popular tourist spot resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, among them foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, as confirmed by officials. The meeting, held at the airport, also included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, focusing on the dire security situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah quickly traveled to Jammu and Kashmir to lead the strategic security operations in the aftermath of what is noted as the most heinous assault on tourists in the region in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025