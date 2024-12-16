Lok Sabha Set to Debate 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The Indian government is poised to introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to synchronize elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The proposal, included in Tuesday's legislative agenda, is a part of the Constitution Amendment Bill focusing on simultaneous elections.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal will spearhead the bill's introduction. Additionally, he plans to propose amendments to several legislative acts, including those governing Union Territories, aligning assembly election timelines in regions such as Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir for cohesive election schedules.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved the bill, receiving support from BJP allies while facing opposition from parties such as Congress and the Trinamool Congress. In September, a high-level panel, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, recommended a phased implementation of simultaneous polls, advocating for a unified electoral roll across elections.

