Revolutionizing Finance: AI Agents Transforming Global Operations

As Indian companies globalize, their finance operations become more complex. AI-powered solutions are at the forefront, delivering vital insights and efficiency, says Supreet Kaur, COO at fintech platform Xalts.

Xalts has enabled clients to reduce trade finance cycles by up to 10 days and increase headcount efficiency by 30-40% without replacing core systems. According to Kaur, the next wave of finance transformation will rely on vertical AI platforms, which address real operational challenges and free CFOs to make decisions rather than manage data.

With a focus on multi-jurisdictional corporate finance needs, Xalts offers AI agents as operational assistants that integrate with existing systems, transforming high-volume tasks such as trade finance and cross-border payments into streamlined workflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)