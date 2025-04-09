Left Menu

Revolutionizing Finance: AI Agents Transforming Global Operations

In a rapidly globalizing business environment, AI agents are redefining finance operations. Xalts, a fintech platform, is pioneering these solutions, enabling efficiency without major system overhauls. The result: improved control and visibility in finance workflows, empowering CFOs to lead transformative processes effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Indian companies globalize, their finance operations become more complex. AI-powered solutions are at the forefront, delivering vital insights and efficiency, says Supreet Kaur, COO at fintech platform Xalts.

Xalts has enabled clients to reduce trade finance cycles by up to 10 days and increase headcount efficiency by 30-40% without replacing core systems. According to Kaur, the next wave of finance transformation will rely on vertical AI platforms, which address real operational challenges and free CFOs to make decisions rather than manage data.

With a focus on multi-jurisdictional corporate finance needs, Xalts offers AI agents as operational assistants that integrate with existing systems, transforming high-volume tasks such as trade finance and cross-border payments into streamlined workflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

