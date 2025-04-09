IAEA Leads Global Efforts to Preserve Cultural Heritage with Nuclear Technology

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is spearheading innovative efforts to harness nuclear techniques, particularly radiation-based technologies, for the preservation and conservation of cultural heritage worldwide. With an increasing focus on protecting artefacts that represent the rich historical and cultural legacy of civilizations, the IAEA is working closely with experts from across the globe to ensure these treasures are safeguarded for future generations.

Cultural heritage artefacts serve as invaluable windows into the past, offering profound insights into historical events, daily life, and the cultural practices of ancient civilizations. These objects, ranging from manuscripts and sculptures to historical buildings and artworks, symbolize the identity of communities, acting as links to their history and traditions. However, the preservation of such items is a significant challenge due to various threats such as natural disasters, climate change, pollution, and the natural effects of aging, including fluctuations in temperature and humidity.

Despite the intrinsic value of cultural heritage, the resources required to preserve and restore these objects are often limited, particularly in developing regions. The financial and technical demands of such efforts can be overwhelming, and many local communities lack access to the necessary expertise and tools. Alessia Cemmi, Head of the Gamma Radiation Facility Laboratory at Italy’s ENEA (National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development), emphasized, "Preservation and restoration require substantial financial resources, which are often limited, especially in developing regions. While technology can aid in preservation, it also requires continuous updates and expertise, which may not always be available."

A Collaborative Global Approach To address these challenges, the IAEA has adopted a collaborative approach, bringing together international governments, organizations, museums, and local communities to pool resources and expertise. The IAEA's efforts are part of a broader initiative to apply nuclear science to the preservation of cultural heritage, which has proven effective in enhancing the longevity and quality of artefacts.

One of the core strategies utilized by the IAEA involves the application of radiation technology to analyse and treat cultural heritage artefacts. These nuclear techniques include advanced imaging methods, such as 2D and 3D ion beam scanning, neutron and X-ray imaging, and radioisotope dating. Additionally, the use of radiation-based disinfection, which penetrates deeply into materials, offers considerable advantages over traditional preservation methods like fumigation, heat treatment, or chemical cleaning. This deep penetration ensures that even the most delicate artefacts receive effective preservation without compromising their integrity.

According to Laurent Cortella, Head of Facility Management and Research Engineer at ARC-Nucléart in Grenoble, France, radiation treatments are especially useful for combating the biodegradation of organic materials like wood. These materials are particularly susceptible to damage from fungi, insects, and other environmental factors. "Radiation treatment offers very valuable tools to fight against biodegradation of our cultural heritage artefacts made from wood and other organic materials," said Cortella. "It is efficient, reliable, and can be used on many types of collections."

Preserving the Past: Successful Case Studies A prime example of radiation technology’s effectiveness in conservation is the restoration of a 15th-century wooden sculpture of Saint Barbara, housed in Moutier-Malcard, France. The statue had suffered extensive damage and weakening due to insect infestations. By irradiating the sculpture with gamma rays, the ARC-Nucléart team eliminated the infestation and allowed the restoration to proceed using conventional techniques. This process helped stabilize the artefact and prevent further degradation, ensuring its survival for future generations.

Another technique being used to preserve cultural heritage involves consolidating porous materials, such as wood and paper, using radio-curable resins. This method strengthens fragile objects and prevents them from deteriorating further. "When extremely degraded and weakened, consolidation using radio-curable resins can be used to save artefacts that cannot be reinforced enough by conventional techniques," said Cortella.

The IAEA’s Role in Global Research and Development

The IAEA continues to expand the application of radiation technology in cultural heritage preservation through initiatives like the Coordinated Research Project (CRP) F22082. This project aims to advance the use of ionizing radiation technology in the conservation field and to enhance the collaboration between institutions and technical experts. As of 2025, 21 institutions from 20 countries are participating in the project, which includes both laboratory research and practical applications on cultural artefacts.

In October 2024, the IAEA hosted its second Research Coordination Meeting on this topic at ENEA in Rome, Italy. During this event, participants visited the newly designated UNESCO World Heritage Site at the Appia Antica Archaeological Park and examined the gamma irradiation facilities at ENEA’s laboratories. These visits provided invaluable opportunities for researchers to discuss the challenges and successes of applying nuclear techniques in heritage conservation.

Environmental Benefits of Nuclear Preservation One of the key advantages of using nuclear techniques in cultural heritage preservation is the environmental sustainability of radiation treatments. Unlike chemical-based conservation methods, which may introduce harmful substances into the environment, radiation treatment is an eco-friendly approach that produces minimal waste. "Nuclear techniques, including radiation treatments, are environmentally friendly, producing minimal waste and avoiding the introduction of harmful chemicals into the environment," stated Celina Horak, Head of the IAEA’s Radioisotope Products and Radiation Technology Section.

By promoting the use of nuclear technology for cultural preservation, the IAEA is not only protecting valuable artefacts but also demonstrating the peaceful applications of nuclear science in diverse fields. The IAEA’s ongoing efforts are a testament to the potential of international cooperation and innovation in tackling the challenges of preserving the world’s cultural heritage.

Future Directions and International Collaboration Interest in nuclear techniques for heritage preservation continues to grow globally. The IAEA is preparing to release a new publication titled Best Practices in Disinfection of Cultural Heritage Artefacts and Archives Using Ionizing Radiation, which will be made available in 2025. This publication will build upon the IAEA’s earlier work in the 2017 guide Uses of Ionizing Radiation for Tangible Cultural Heritage Conservation and will provide additional insights into the best practices and methodologies for using radiation technology in heritage preservation.

Looking ahead, the IAEA will also host the third International Conference on Applications of Radiation Science and Technology (ICARST-2025) in Vienna from April 7–11, 2025. This event will feature dedicated sessions on the use of radiation science and technology in cultural heritage preservation and will further strengthen the global community’s efforts to protect these invaluable artefacts.

Through these ongoing initiatives and international collaborations, the IAEA remains committed to fostering the development and application of nuclear technologies that support the conservation of our collective cultural heritage. The peaceful use of nuclear science offers a powerful and sustainable solution to preserving the past, ensuring that future generations can continue to learn from and connect with the stories and traditions that have shaped our world.