Russia Extends Invitation to PM Modi for Victory Day Parade
Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Officials are coordinating the visit, expected in Moscow. Historically, the Soviet Army's May 1945 push against Germany led to their surrender.
Russia has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the May 9 celebrations, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Axis defeat in World War II. The invitation was confirmed by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who indicated that the visit details are being finalized.
Moscow anticipates Modi's presence at the parade, which is part of its broader outreach to several allied nations. This year marks a significant milestone in Russia's historical narrative, as May 9, 1945, signaled the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany after a decisive Soviet military campaign.
Prime Minister Modi last visited Russia in July 2024. During his stay, he extended an invitation to President Vladimir Putin to visit India, which Putin accepted, though dates remain undisclosed. The two leaders maintain regular communication through both phone and face-to-face meetings at international forums.
