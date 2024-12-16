Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Kanda Mahotsav, Boosts Local Heritage and Economy
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Kanda Mahotsav in Uttarakhand, laying the foundation for several development projects. Emphasizing cultural preservation and local economic growth, Dhami highlighted initiatives to empower women and promote regional products on global platforms, strengthening Uttarakhand's cultural and economic identity.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally inaugurated the Kanda Mahotsav in Bageshwar district, marking a significant cultural event aimed at preserving and promoting the state's heritage. During the inauguration, Dhami laid the foundation stone for 11 new schemes totaling Rs 83 crore and inaugurated a project worth Rs 1.80 crore. He also announced new plans to accelerate the district's development further, illustrating the state's commitment to economic progress.
Highlighting the festival's importance, Chief Minister Dhami described the Kanda Mahotsav as an invaluable part of Uttarakhand's cultural legacy, emphasizing its role in sustaining traditions and empowering small traders, artisans, and farmers by providing them a platform to showcase their products. He stressed that the region's folk culture is the essence of its identity, and residents should take pride in carrying this legacy worldwide.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national focus on cultural revival is growing, with initiatives like Vocal for Local, Make in India, and Made in India supporting local industries and self-help groups. Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's efforts to empower women, highlighting that one lakh women have achieved financial independence, earning the title 'Lakhpati Didi.' The state is working to enhance recognition of local products, with initiatives like the One District Two Product Scheme and the House of Himalaya brand promoting hill products internationally. (ANI)
