Fatal Love Triangle: Delhi Man's Deadly Act of Revenge

In a shocking turn of events in Delhi, a man named Ajmat has been apprehended by police after allegedly killing his wife's lover. The incident occurred when Ajmat discovered his wife with Ritik Verma in their home, leading to a violent confrontation.

Initially, police were informed of the situation at Shastri Park station, arriving to find the victim, Verma, who had suffered a fatal blunt wound to his forehead. He was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later transferred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital but succumbed to his injuries before he could provide any statement.

The murder reportedly stemmed from Ajmat's rage upon discovering his wife's affair with the 21-year-old victim. Law enforcement has now added sections of Bharat Nyay Sanhita to the case and launched a probe into the matter. As investigations continue, Ajmat remains in police custody.

