PM Modi to Launch Mega Infrastructure Projects in Rajasthan

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Rajasthan as part of the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister's office. This event marks a major milestone, commemorating one year of the state government's tenure while unveiling a slew of substantial projects.

In Jaipur, Modi will inaugurate a series of transformative projects valued at over Rs 46,300 crore. Among these, nine projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore will be inaugurated, including seven by the central government and two by the state authorities. Additionally, the foundation stone for 15 projects, together worth over Rs 35,300 crore, will be laid, covering initiatives from the central and state governments.

Significant projects include the Navnera Barrage and Smart Electricity Transmission initiatives, railway electrification across major sections, and the Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment. These ventures are designed to enhance regional connectivity and support the state's energy needs. Modi will also focus on green energy, laying foundations for solar parks and water projects, marking a strategic move towards sustainable infrastructure expansion.

