CII-AICTE Forge Strategic Alliance for Future-Ready Workforce Development

At the 11th CII Global Summit on Skill Development 2024, held in New Delhi, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) solidified their partnership in skill development. The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce industry-specific training programs at all AICTE-approved technical institutions, addressing the needs of today's and future industries, according to an official release.

The MoU was exchanged during the summit's opening session, in the presence of notable figures including Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Chairman of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET); Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE; Nicholas McCaffrey, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia to India; and Aditya Ghosh, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Skill Development & Livelihood. Prof TG Sitharam emphasized the importance of skill development as a critical enabler for India's growth and a key factor for empowering the workforce with digital skills and future technologies.

Prof Sitharam stressed the significance of collaborations with leading industry bodies like CII and Nasscom in preparing individuals for emerging technological fields. He advocated for upskilling faculty to maximize the effectiveness of skill initiatives and highlighted AICTE's projects like the Working Professionals Programme and the Bharati Programme, which focus on the continuous upskilling of the workforce and promoting gender inclusivity, respectively.

With over four crore students poised to enter higher education, Prof Sitharam underscored the importance of focusing on employability over mere academic achievements. Aditya Ghosh remarked that the CII-AICTE collaboration is crucial in bridging the skills gap and developing impactful programs to shape a ready workforce for the future.

