Kerala Elephant Parade Dispute: Devaswoms Challenge Court's Edicts

The organizers of Thrissur Pooram have taken their battle to the Supreme Court following Kerala High Court's restrictions on the traditional elephant parade. Concerned these rules could halt the festival's centuries-old traditions, they argue that the guidelines are impractical and dismissive of its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:11 IST
Thrissur Pooram celebrations in Kerala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to preserve a historic tradition, the management committees of the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, central figures in the renowned 'Thrissur Pooram,' have appealed to the Supreme Court. They challenge the Kerala High Court's directives on safety measures during the elephant parade that they believe threaten the festival's very essence.

The High Court had issued orders on November 13 and 28, imposing strict safety measures that include maintaining specific distances between elephants and between elephants and the public. The committees argued these restrictions are unfeasible at the traditional venue, and threaten to halt the festival grounded in the state's rich cultural fabric and UNESCO recognition.

Petitioners, including Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady Devaswoms, and eight other temples, expressed that last-minute orders have caused significant confusion and logistical challenges for a festival attracting over half a million visitors. Their appeal also questions the High Court's jurisdiction, suggesting an inconsistency with pending Supreme Court decisions, and highlights the festival's deep-rooted religious and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

