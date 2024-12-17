Coromandel and Mahindra Partner for Drone-Powered Farming Revolution

Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Mahindra's farm equipment business, Krish-e, to introduce the 'Gromor Drive' drone spraying service for farmers. This initiative aims to revolutionize agricultural practices by making drone technology more accessible.

The service, already operational in several Indian states, is supported by Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTO)-trained pilots. Coromandel Chief Operating Officer Amir Alvi highlighted this collaboration as a crucial step towards transforming India's agricultural landscape by reducing costs and boosting productivity for farmers.

A key factor in Coromandel's market advantage is its subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, providing in-house developed drones and certified pilots. The partnership will leverage Mahindra's Krish-e application and other tech solutions to support the broader agricultural value chain, reaching more farmers across India.

