Zelenskiy Urges Sanctions on Russian 'Shadow Fleet'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged allies to impose sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, accusing it of carrying illicit oil. Highlighting an oil spill from a Russian tanker in the Black Sea, he called it an environmental disaster and stressed the need to protect nature and cut off Russia's war funding.
In a recent appeal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies to sanction Russia's shadow fleet, which allegedly transports illicit oil.
His comments follow an oil spill by a Russian tanker in the Black Sea, described as an 'environmental disaster'.
Zelenskiy emphasized that halting these vessels is essential not only for cutting off Russia's war funding but also for environmental protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
