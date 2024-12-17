Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Sanctions on Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged allies to impose sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, accusing it of carrying illicit oil. Highlighting an oil spill from a Russian tanker in the Black Sea, he called it an environmental disaster and stressed the need to protect nature and cut off Russia's war funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:04 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Sanctions on Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

In a recent appeal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies to sanction Russia's shadow fleet, which allegedly transports illicit oil.

His comments follow an oil spill by a Russian tanker in the Black Sea, described as an 'environmental disaster'.

Zelenskiy emphasized that halting these vessels is essential not only for cutting off Russia's war funding but also for environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024