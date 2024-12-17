Left Menu

Historic Shiva Temple Unearthed in Varanasi Sparks Immediate Action

A centuries-old Shiva temple in Varanasi has been uncovered, prompting swift action by authorities. This follows the recent reopening of a Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, where three idols were found. Local officials are coordinating with police and the Archaeological Survey of India to ensure proper restoration and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:18 IST
Historic Shiva Temple Unearthed in Varanasi Sparks Immediate Action
A locked structure, appearing to be a temple, found in a residential area of Varanasi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A centuries-old Shiva temple has been unearthed in Varanasi, prompting rapid intervention by concerned authorities. This significant discovery comes shortly after three idols were retrieved from a well adjacent to the reopened ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal.

The Varanasi temple, found concealed within a residential area, is now under police surveillance. Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma emphasized that law enforcement is responsible for further actions, while authorities work diligently to ensure the site's protection.

In Sambhal, the Shiva-Hanuman Temple, shuttered since 1978, resumed its religious activities following clearance operations by local officials. Devotees have since adorned the site with sacred inscriptions. Plans are underway to restore the temple's original architecture, with local leaders coordinating with the Archaeological Survey of India to safeguard its heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024