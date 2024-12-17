Historic Shiva Temple Unearthed in Varanasi Sparks Immediate Action

A centuries-old Shiva temple has been unearthed in Varanasi, prompting rapid intervention by concerned authorities. This significant discovery comes shortly after three idols were retrieved from a well adjacent to the reopened ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal.

The Varanasi temple, found concealed within a residential area, is now under police surveillance. Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma emphasized that law enforcement is responsible for further actions, while authorities work diligently to ensure the site's protection.

In Sambhal, the Shiva-Hanuman Temple, shuttered since 1978, resumed its religious activities following clearance operations by local officials. Devotees have since adorned the site with sacred inscriptions. Plans are underway to restore the temple's original architecture, with local leaders coordinating with the Archaeological Survey of India to safeguard its heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)