Left Menu

U.S. Silicon Wafer Production Boosted by GlobalWafers Grant

The U.S. Commerce Department has awarded $406 million in grants to Taiwan's GlobalWafers to enhance silicon wafer production in Texas and Missouri, aiming to strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chains and create thousands of jobs. These efforts align with Biden's plans and navigate potential uncertainties with tariffs and the CHIPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:29 IST
U.S. Silicon Wafer Production Boosted by GlobalWafers Grant
Microchip Shares Image Credit:

In a significant move, the U.S. Commerce Department has allocated $406 million in government grants to Taiwan's GlobalWafers. This grant aims to dramatically increase the production of silicon wafers in the United States, with projects slated for Texas and Missouri. These plans will facilitate the first high-volume U.S. output of 300-mm wafers for advanced semiconductors, a key component in tech manufacturing.

This initiative supports the Biden administration's strategy to reinforce the domestic semiconductor supply chain. By supporting nearly $4 billion in GlobalWafers' investments, the U.S. will establish new wafer manufacturing facilities, creating 1,700 construction jobs and 880 manufacturing roles.

GlobalWafers' CEO, Doris Hsu, expressed optimism about localization amidst global supply chain challenges, especially as countries prioritize their local demands. While some hurdles, like Trump's proposed tariffs, remain unresolved, the company is optimistic about future U.S. partnerships thanks to the long-standing CHIPS Act's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024