U.S. Silicon Wafer Production Boosted by GlobalWafers Grant
The U.S. Commerce Department has awarded $406 million in grants to Taiwan's GlobalWafers to enhance silicon wafer production in Texas and Missouri, aiming to strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chains and create thousands of jobs. These efforts align with Biden's plans and navigate potential uncertainties with tariffs and the CHIPS Act.
In a significant move, the U.S. Commerce Department has allocated $406 million in government grants to Taiwan's GlobalWafers. This grant aims to dramatically increase the production of silicon wafers in the United States, with projects slated for Texas and Missouri. These plans will facilitate the first high-volume U.S. output of 300-mm wafers for advanced semiconductors, a key component in tech manufacturing.
This initiative supports the Biden administration's strategy to reinforce the domestic semiconductor supply chain. By supporting nearly $4 billion in GlobalWafers' investments, the U.S. will establish new wafer manufacturing facilities, creating 1,700 construction jobs and 880 manufacturing roles.
GlobalWafers' CEO, Doris Hsu, expressed optimism about localization amidst global supply chain challenges, especially as countries prioritize their local demands. While some hurdles, like Trump's proposed tariffs, remain unresolved, the company is optimistic about future U.S. partnerships thanks to the long-standing CHIPS Act's support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
