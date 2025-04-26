Left Menu

China to Boost Economy with Proactive Policies

China plans to implement more proactive macroeconomic policies to meet its growth targets, according to Finance Minister Lan Foan. The approach includes opening up China's large markets to the international community, despite the challenging global economic climate. This strategy was discussed during the World Bank Development Committee meeting.

China is set to adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies to achieve its annual economic growth targets, according to Finance Minister Lan Foan. Speaking during the World Bank Development Committee meeting in Washington, Lan outlined China's commitment to further opening its substantial markets to the global community.

The Finance Minister emphasized the need for these policies amidst a complex external environment, suggesting that international cooperation and openness are key to navigating current economic challenges. China's approach highlights its willingness to engage more deeply with global markets despite external uncertainties.

This strategic move, detailed in a statement released by the Finance Ministry, underscores China's focus on strengthening economic ties and fostering international trade relations as part of its broader economic strategy.

