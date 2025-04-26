China to Boost Economy with Proactive Policies

China is set to adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies to achieve its annual economic growth targets, according to Finance Minister Lan Foan. Speaking during the World Bank Development Committee meeting in Washington, Lan outlined China's commitment to further opening its substantial markets to the global community.

The Finance Minister emphasized the need for these policies amidst a complex external environment, suggesting that international cooperation and openness are key to navigating current economic challenges. China's approach highlights its willingness to engage more deeply with global markets despite external uncertainties.

This strategic move, detailed in a statement released by the Finance Ministry, underscores China's focus on strengthening economic ties and fostering international trade relations as part of its broader economic strategy.

