Left Menu

Sebi Tightens Rules on Offshore Derivative Instruments

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from issuing Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) with derivatives as the underlying asset. This move aims to reduce regulatory loopholes. FPIs must register separately for ODIs, and detailed ownership disclosure is required in certain cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:45 IST
Sebi Tightens Rules on Offshore Derivative Instruments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a significant policy change on Tuesday, prohibiting Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from using Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) with derivatives as the base asset.

This new measure is focused on closing regulatory loopholes associated with the use of ODIs and ensuring FPIs with segregated portfolios adhere to stricter guidelines.

Furthermore, Sebi mandates a separate, dedicated registration for ODIs, requiring the suffix 'ODI' to be added to existing registrations without it being considered a name change. Disclosures about ownership must reach the level of natural persons in cases exceeding set thresholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024