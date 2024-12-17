Left Menu

Adani Energizes Future with New Power Subsidiary

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has established a new subsidiary, Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven Limited, to focus on transmission, distribution, and power supply. Registered on December 17, 2024, in Ahmedabad, this entity is yet to begin operations, marking a strategic move in energy infrastructure by the company.

Adani Energizes Future with New Power Subsidiary
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday announced the creation of a new subsidiary to strengthen its foothold in the energy sector. The new entity, named Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven Limited (AESSEL), is designed to focus on the critical areas of transmission, distribution, and power supply.

Registered on December 17, 2024, with the Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, AESSEL is yet to commence its business activities, according to the company's official filing. This move aligns with Adani's strategy to expand its infrastructure capabilities.

The incorporation of AESSEL underscores Adani Energy's commitment to growing its infrastructure services and enhancing its capacity in power supply, signaling a proactive approach towards future energy solutions in India.

