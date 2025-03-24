Left Menu

Disrupted Rails: Bullet Train Project Mishap Causes Train Cancellations in Ahmedabad

A segmental launching gantry accidentally moved from its position, affecting a railway track and disrupting train services near Ahmedabad. The incident resulted in several trains being cancelled or rescheduled. Authorities are working to clear the line and restore services, with no casualties or structural damages reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-03-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 08:42 IST
A construction mishap involving a segmental launching gantry has caused significant disruption in train schedules near Ahmedabad. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday near Vatva when the gantry unexpectedly slipped, affecting the adjacent railway line, officials confirmed.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) reported no casualties or any harm to the infrastructure. However, the event led to 25 total train cancellations, with numerous other services facing partial cancellations, rescheduling, or diversions. Railway authorities and emergency services are currently overseeing recovery operations.

Restorative measures are underway involving heavy-duty road cranes to ease the obstruction. Affected services include prominent trains like Vatva-Borivali Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Express. Passengers have been advised about changes, and a helpline number has been established for assistance.

