India-Bangladesh Border Fencing: Government's Ongoing Efforts and Challenges

In a parliamentary session, Home Affairs Minister Nityanand Rai elaborated on the Indian government's endeavors to finalize the remaining fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. He highlighted ongoing collaborations with state administrations and construction agencies to tackle land availability challenges and ensure timely completion of the project.

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had inquired about the measures being implemented to complete the fencing work, crucial for preventing illegal infiltration and smuggling. Rai reassured efforts were ongoing to resolve land acquisition issues and compliance with the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement, amidst various challenges like difficult terrain and local objections.

The Minister also introduced details of the CISF's first all-women battalion, designed to meet operational security needs. The battalion, consisting of 1,025 personnel, led by a Senior Mahila Commandant, will be deployed across airports, metro systems, and government buildings, as addressed in a question by MP Tapir Gao.

