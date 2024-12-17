Left Menu

India-Bangladesh Border Fencing: Government's Ongoing Efforts and Challenges

The Indian government is actively working to complete border fencing with Bangladesh, addressing land acquisition hurdles and collaborating with state administrations and agencies. Minister Nityanand Rai also discussed the first all-women CISF battalion, detailing its formation and operational roles in a Lok Sabha session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:53 IST
Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a parliamentary session, Home Affairs Minister Nityanand Rai elaborated on the Indian government's endeavors to finalize the remaining fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. He highlighted ongoing collaborations with state administrations and construction agencies to tackle land availability challenges and ensure timely completion of the project.

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had inquired about the measures being implemented to complete the fencing work, crucial for preventing illegal infiltration and smuggling. Rai reassured efforts were ongoing to resolve land acquisition issues and compliance with the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement, amidst various challenges like difficult terrain and local objections.

The Minister also introduced details of the CISF's first all-women battalion, designed to meet operational security needs. The battalion, consisting of 1,025 personnel, led by a Senior Mahila Commandant, will be deployed across airports, metro systems, and government buildings, as addressed in a question by MP Tapir Gao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

