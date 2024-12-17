Left Menu

Revolutionary Bodysuit 'Kisan Kavach' Safeguards Farmers from Pesticides

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled the Kisan Kavach bodysuit to protect farmers from pesticides. Developed by BRIC-inStem and Sepio Health, it features a special fabric to neutralize pesticides. Priced at Rs 4,000, it's washable for up to 150 uses, enhancing farmer safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for agricultural workers, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the 'Kisan Kavach,' a pioneering bodysuit designed to shield farmers from the detrimental effects of pesticides.

Crafted with advanced fabric technology, the protective suit is the result of collaboration between BRIC-inStem, Bengaluru, and Sepio Health Pvt Ltd. Priced at an accessible Rs 4,000, the bodysuit is reusable and can be washed up to 150 times, providing long-term safety benefits for farmers who experience health issues from manual pesticide spraying.

The innovative Kisan Kavach utilizes nucleophilic-mediated hydrolysis to deactivate dangerous pesticides on contact, offering unmatched protection against toxicity. Minister Singh personally distributed the first batch of suits to farmers, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing agricultural safety.

