Maharashtra Boosts Cow Welfare with New Goseva Ayog Website Launch

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog's new website on Tuesday, emphasizing the state's commitment to cow conservation and welfare. The launch took place at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur during the state legislature's winter session.

The website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) aims to assist Maharashtra in managing its 1.39 crore cows, which includes 13 lakh indigenous breeds. Commission Chairman Shekhar Mundada announced plans for special dairy initiatives, cow tourism, and management of older cattle.

Previously, the Eknath Shinde government highlighted the significance of indigenous cows in culture and agriculture by naming them 'Rajyamata-Gomata'. The Goseva Ayog will focus on conservation, registration oversight, and law compliance to support cattle welfare across the state.

