Left Menu

Maharashtra Boosts Cow Welfare with New Goseva Ayog Website Launch

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a website for the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, a commission dedicated to cow protection and welfare. The commission oversees conservation of indigenous cow breeds and supports initiatives like cow tourism. The previous government recognized the cultural significance of these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:03 IST
Maharashtra Boosts Cow Welfare with New Goseva Ayog Website Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog's new website on Tuesday, emphasizing the state's commitment to cow conservation and welfare. The launch took place at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur during the state legislature's winter session.

The website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) aims to assist Maharashtra in managing its 1.39 crore cows, which includes 13 lakh indigenous breeds. Commission Chairman Shekhar Mundada announced plans for special dairy initiatives, cow tourism, and management of older cattle.

Previously, the Eknath Shinde government highlighted the significance of indigenous cows in culture and agriculture by naming them 'Rajyamata-Gomata'. The Goseva Ayog will focus on conservation, registration oversight, and law compliance to support cattle welfare across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024