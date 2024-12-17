RSS Advocates for Self-Reliant Villages at Kerala Event

In a ceremony that underscored the significance of community and heritage, RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale articulated a vision for Bharat rooted in self-reliance. Speaking at the dedication of the Pazhassi Raja Cultural Center in Kannur, he called for self-sufficient villages as the backbone of national progress.

Hosabale stressed that the pursuit of village autonomy must eschew reliance on government aid, advocating instead for community cooperation and holistic growth. Citing historical accounts, he drew parallels between modern efforts and the self-reliant villages described by ancient travelers like Xuanzang.

Amid India's 75th year of independence, Hosabale highlighted the diligent service of Swayamsevaks in rural areas amidst natural disasters and pandemics. The event was attended by prominent figures, including RSS leaders and Swami Amrita Kripanandapuri, reflecting a collective commitment to the vision of a self-sufficient Bharat.

