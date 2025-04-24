Trade Wars and Global Economic Uncertainty Shake Business Outlook

Amid escalating trade tensions, businesses globally are grappling with increasing costs and financial instability. President Donald Trump's trade war has disrupted supply chains, forcing companies like Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo to reassess their profit forecasts while creating a fog of uncertainty in the market.

The economic repercussions are apparent, with Nestle and Unilever expressing concerns over declining consumer confidence, particularly impacted by tariffs and volatile economic policies. The challenge is amplified by President Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which hampers investor trust.

With tariffs paused but still impacting major industries, firms are recalibrating their strategies. Hyundai is shifting production models, while JD.com plans to aid exporters domestically. This backdrop of economic caution is matched by Germany's cut in growth forecasts and similar caution from North American markets, signaling potential downturns ahead.

