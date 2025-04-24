Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Criticizes Leader for Echoing Pakistani Rhetoric

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticized Sanjay Raut for his remarks on the Pahalgam attack, likening them to rhetoric from Pakistan and ISI. Raut’s shifting stance, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, has sparked controversy amidst heightened tensions following the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:06 IST
Shiv Sena MP Criticizes Leader for Echoing Pakistani Rhetoric
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday over Raut's comments regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Mhaske accused Raut of making statements that mirrored rhetoric from Pakistan and its intelligence agency, the ISI. He suggested that Raut should be investigated for his remarks.

Mhaske's criticism followed a series of fluctuating statements from Raut concerning the government's handling of the situation. Initially, Raut demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, before alternatively supporting and criticizing the central government's measures. In a social media post, Raut urged Shah to quit, accusing him of focusing more on political machinations than public safety.

In response to the terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, the Indian government has enacted several diplomatic actions against Pakistan. These include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals, and altering the Indus Waters Treaty, all in a bid to intensify pressure on Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025