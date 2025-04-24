Shiv Sena MP Criticizes Leader for Echoing Pakistani Rhetoric
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticized Sanjay Raut for his remarks on the Pahalgam attack, likening them to rhetoric from Pakistan and ISI. Raut’s shifting stance, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, has sparked controversy amidst heightened tensions following the deadly attack in Pahalgam.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday over Raut's comments regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Mhaske accused Raut of making statements that mirrored rhetoric from Pakistan and its intelligence agency, the ISI. He suggested that Raut should be investigated for his remarks.
Mhaske's criticism followed a series of fluctuating statements from Raut concerning the government's handling of the situation. Initially, Raut demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, before alternatively supporting and criticizing the central government's measures. In a social media post, Raut urged Shah to quit, accusing him of focusing more on political machinations than public safety.
In response to the terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, the Indian government has enacted several diplomatic actions against Pakistan. These include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals, and altering the Indus Waters Treaty, all in a bid to intensify pressure on Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia Offers Refuge: A Humanitarian Stand Amid Gaza Crisis
CEC's Crucial Visit: Understanding Election Dynamics in Jharkhand
Swift Response Prevents Major Crisis in Ratlam Factory Gas Leak
Trade War Turmoil: Commodities and Markets in Crisis
COAS General Dwivedi Reviews Punjab Divisions Amidst Security Concerns