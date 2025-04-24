Shiv Sena MP Criticizes Leader for Echoing Pakistani Rhetoric

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday over Raut's comments regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Mhaske accused Raut of making statements that mirrored rhetoric from Pakistan and its intelligence agency, the ISI. He suggested that Raut should be investigated for his remarks.

Mhaske's criticism followed a series of fluctuating statements from Raut concerning the government's handling of the situation. Initially, Raut demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, before alternatively supporting and criticizing the central government's measures. In a social media post, Raut urged Shah to quit, accusing him of focusing more on political machinations than public safety.

In response to the terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, the Indian government has enacted several diplomatic actions against Pakistan. These include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals, and altering the Indus Waters Treaty, all in a bid to intensify pressure on Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)