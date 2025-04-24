J&K Unites Against Terror: Omar Abdullah Leads Condemnation of Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened an all-party meeting in Srinagar. During the meeting, a resolution was passed that vehemently condemned the attack, demonstrating a collective commitment to peace and justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow and anger over the incident. He denounced the attack as a direct affront to the values of Kashmiriyat and India's enduring legacy of unity and peace. The resolution received unanimous support, condemning the assault in the strongest terms and extending condolences to affected families.

The meeting also paid tribute to Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local hero who sacrificed his life saving tourists. The CM called upon leaders and citizens to maintain calm and resist divisive provocations, urging a united front for protecting the region's harmony and supporting Kashmiri citizens far from home.

(With inputs from agencies.)