Bribe Scandal Exposes Corruption in Military Health Scheme

The CBI apprehended two ex-servicemen, including a retired Lt Colonel, for accepting a Rs 22 lakh bribe in Rajasthan. The accused promised a clinic owner to resolve issues with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme. A colonel's potential involvement is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:05 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained two former military personnel, including a retired Lieutenant Colonel, over allegations of accepting a Rs 22 lakh bribe in Rajasthan. The CBI claims that the accused accepted money to 'sort out' complications with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) on behalf of a clinic owner.

The retired Lt Colonel, Amarjit Singh, and Mukesh Kumar, another former serviceman, were arrested following a sting operation. Their arrest came after a complaint by the clinic owner, who encountered Singh after an ECHS team took ECHS cards from his clinic without providing any documentation.

The accused allegedly negotiated a bribe to reduce the cost from an initial Rs 25 lakh to Rs 22.5 lakh, with the transaction intended to occur at Singh's farmhouse. Officials are now further investigating the possible involvement of a colonel in this case.

