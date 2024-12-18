Britain Sanctions Russian Oil Vessels: Shadow Fleet Crackdown

In a strategic move against Russia's so-called shadow fleet, Britain has sanctioned 20 ships reportedly involved in carrying Russian oil. This action forms part of the broader response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The sanctions have also hit companies like 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD, accused of facilitating Russian oil trade. Despite the move, 2Rivers expressed disappointment, claiming the sanctions ignore their recent exit from Russian trading. They plan to contest these measures through legal and diplomatic means.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the aim to exert economic pressure on Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy criticized the sanctions, predicting increased global energy market volatility potentially affecting household energy costs in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)