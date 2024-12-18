Left Menu

Britain Sanctions Russian Oil Vessels: Shadow Fleet Crackdown

Britain sanctioned 20 ships allegedly carrying Russian oil as part of efforts to counter Russia's 'shadow fleet' following the Ukraine invasion. 2Rivers DMCC faces sanctions but plans a legal challenge. Despite paused deals, 2Rivers maintains relations with several banks. The sanctions aim to pressure Russia's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:01 IST
Britain Sanctions Russian Oil Vessels: Shadow Fleet Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move against Russia's so-called shadow fleet, Britain has sanctioned 20 ships reportedly involved in carrying Russian oil. This action forms part of the broader response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The sanctions have also hit companies like 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD, accused of facilitating Russian oil trade. Despite the move, 2Rivers expressed disappointment, claiming the sanctions ignore their recent exit from Russian trading. They plan to contest these measures through legal and diplomatic means.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the aim to exert economic pressure on Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy criticized the sanctions, predicting increased global energy market volatility potentially affecting household energy costs in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

