MobiKwik's Stellar Market Debut: Shares Soar Over 58%

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd launched its IPO with a substantial premium, marking a striking market debut. The shares opened with a 58% surge from their issue price, subsequently escalating to an 87.81% increase on the BSE. The IPO subscription was overwhelmingly successful, underscoring strong investor confidence in the fintech firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:32 IST
One MobiKwik Systems Ltd made a remarkable entry on the stock market with its shares listing at a premium of over 58% against the issue price of Rs 279.

Launching at Rs 442.25, the stock witnessed a rapid surge, reaching Rs 524 by the end of the day on the BSE, highlighting robust investor interest.

Meanwhile, on the NSE, MobiKwik shares debuted at Rs 440, marking a rise of 57.70%. The IPO was subscribed 119.38 times, reflecting high demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

