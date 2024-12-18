MobiKwik's Stellar Market Debut: Shares Soar Over 58%
One MobiKwik Systems Ltd launched its IPO with a substantial premium, marking a striking market debut. The shares opened with a 58% surge from their issue price, subsequently escalating to an 87.81% increase on the BSE. The IPO subscription was overwhelmingly successful, underscoring strong investor confidence in the fintech firm.
One MobiKwik Systems Ltd made a remarkable entry on the stock market with its shares listing at a premium of over 58% against the issue price of Rs 279.
Launching at Rs 442.25, the stock witnessed a rapid surge, reaching Rs 524 by the end of the day on the BSE, highlighting robust investor interest.
Meanwhile, on the NSE, MobiKwik shares debuted at Rs 440, marking a rise of 57.70%. The IPO was subscribed 119.38 times, reflecting high demand.
