Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Oil Powerhouse in the Shadows

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have significantly tightened their control over the nation's oil industry, dominating up to half of its exports. This control undermines Western sanctions and strengthens Iran's economic ties, particularly with China. The Guards' power threatens the impact of future sanctions and is a crucial factor in Iran's geopolitical influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:36 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have strengthened their hold over the country's vital oil sector, managing up to 50% of its exports. This figure marks an increase from just 20% three years ago, according to Western officials, security sources, and Iranian insiders.

The Guards have expanded their influence across all aspects of Iran's oil industry, from the clandestine fleet of tankers transporting sanctioned crude to front companies peddling the oil, mostly to China. Despite U.S.-imposed sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's energy revenue, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to generate substantial oil income.

The IRGC's tightening grip complicates the efforts of foreign powers to effectively impose sanctions, as they leverage their position to augment Iran's economic resilience. This development underscores the geopolitical ramifications, with oil revenues flowing into the IRGC and its allied proxies across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

