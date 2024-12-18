Sebi Tightens Rules for SME IPOs to Enhance Investor Protection

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unveiled a more stringent regulatory framework for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) undertaking initial public offerings (IPOs).

Among the key changes is a profitability requirement, mandating SMEs to demonstrate EBITDA of at least Rs 1 crore in two out of the preceding three years at the time of filing their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Reforms also limit the offer-for-sale to 20% of the issue size and impose a phased lock-in period for the promoters' shares. This enhanced regulation aims to safeguard investor interests while encouraging a stable environment for SMEs to raise capital through public funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)