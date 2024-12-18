Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Greenlights Chamiana Hospital OPDs

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has lifted the stay on Chamiana Hospital's OPDs, facilitating much-needed healthcare services. Legal hurdles delayed operations despite advanced infrastructure. The court emphasized operational necessity, aiming to relieve the overburdened IGMC in Shimla and improve state healthcare access.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has cleared the way for the operation of five specialized outpatient departments (OPDs) at Chamiana Hospital, officially known as the Atal Institute of Medical Sciences in Shimla. This facility was created to alleviate the strain on the overcrowded Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

Legal issues had previously stalled the hospital's opening, leaving its cutting-edge infrastructure dormant. This recent court ruling is seen as a win for local residents, with Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan highlighting the judgment as a vital step forward for Himachal Pradesh.

Rattan expressed relief at the decision, noting the efforts made to convince the court to authorize the OPDs' opening. The infrastructure at Chamiana Hospital is substantial, and reactivating the facility was deemed essential. A visit by the Acting Chief Justice underscored the pressing demand for such specialized services.

The court's ruling has mandated immediate measures to resolve hindrances to the hospital's functionality. Despite its 2024 inauguration at a Rs 400 crore investment, Chamiana Hospital's services remained underutilized due to pending legal challenges.

The resumed operations at Chamiana Hospital are expected to significantly ease the patient load at the IGMC. Rattan pointed to the current overcrowding at IGMC and the benefits of having advanced medical facilities more accessible at Chamiana.

Although the court's decision has opened the door for the OPDs, logistical challenges persist, with the state government now working on other essential infrastructure, such as patient shelters, parking, and waste management. These issues are scheduled for review in a subsequent court session on December 29, 2024. Rattan emphasized that this development is part of a broader goal to enhance healthcare services throughout Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

