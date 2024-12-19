Left Menu

Best Agrolife Ltd. Secures Global Patent for Innovative Pest Control

Best Agrolife Ltd., a leading Indian agrochemical company, has secured an international patent for its novel insecticide combination targeting sucking pests. The patent, covering major African nations, highlights the company's commitment to delivering advanced, cost-effective solutions globally, significantly enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for the agrochemical industry, Best Agrolife Ltd. has been awarded an international patent for a pioneering insecticide combination aimed at tackling sucking pests. This innovative formulation, which integrates Pyriproxyfen, Diafenthiuron, and Dinotefuran, offers a comprehensive solution for pest management, promising reduced losses and increased crop productivity.

The African Intellectual Property Organization has granted the patent, covering several countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, and Mali, among others. This strategic move underlines Best Agrolife's commitment to providing globally applicable, farmer-centric solutions that emphasize cost efficiency and sustainable agricultural practices, vital for regions such as Africa where agricultural challenges are steep.

The product is already thriving in the Indian market under the brand name "Ronfen," demonstrating widespread adoption and appreciation. As Best Agrolife continues to expand its intellectual property with over 100 national and 20 international filings, the company reinforces its leadership in agricultural innovation, helping propel global farming productivity forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

