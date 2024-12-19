Revitalizing Indian Agriculture: FAIFA's Vision from 2025 to 2040

The Federation of All India Farmer Association (FAIFA) has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap aimed at enhancing the Indian agricultural sector up to 2040. Released on Kisan Divas 2024, the report underscores the urgent need for improved digital infrastructure and sustainable farming to overcome challenges like low productivity and fragmented landholdings.

Unveiled by parliamentarians, the white paper 'Indian Agriculture Outlook 2025' details growth projections, with agriculture expected to reach a value of Rs 42 lakh crore by 2030. FAIFA emphasizes collaboration among farmers, policymakers, and leaders to ensure the sector's thriving future.

FAIFA's strategy focuses on immediate strengthening of the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), increased irrigation coverage, and the adoption of natural farming practices. Long-term goals include universal irrigation and precision agriculture, dependent on stakeholder commitment and supported by 180 farmer associations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)