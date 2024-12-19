MSMEs Boost Sustainability Efforts According to SPeX Q3 2024 Report

A significant surge in sustainability willingness and awareness among MSMEs was highlighted in the recent SPeX Q3 2024 report, despite a decline in implementation metrics. The index, developed by Dun & Bradstreet in collaboration with SIDBI, evaluates MSME perceptions across three sustainability dimensions.

Willingness jumped by 30% and awareness by 4%, while implementation faced a setback, dropping by 15% compared to the previous quarter. Dr. Arun Singh emphasized the importance of overcoming financial and technological barriers for these businesses to fulfill their sustainability ambitions.

With SIDBI focusing on capacity building and green investments, both organizations aim to drive MSMEs toward a more sustainable future. The report underscores the potential of younger firms and the necessity of targeted support to turn green ambitions into concrete sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)