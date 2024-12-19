Left Menu

Biden's Bold Climate Target: A 66% Emissions Cut by 2035

The Biden administration has announced a new U.S. target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 61%-66% below 2005 levels by 2035 under the Paris climate agreement. This reflects the ongoing impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act and infrastructure bill, despite potential policy reversals by incoming president Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:35 IST
President Joe Biden's administration has set a formidable new target for the United States under the Paris climate accord, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 61%-66% from 2005 levels by 2035. This ambitious goal considers the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure bill, as well as state-level climate initiatives.

Senior Advisor John Podesta emphasized the durability of investments under the current administration and expressed confidence in meeting the 2035 target, while acknowledging risks posed by incoming President Donald Trump's potential policy shifts. Trump, focused on fossil fuel production, might slow federal climate efforts, but states remain committed to the Paris goals.

As of now, the U.S. has not reached the interim target of a 50%-52% emission reduction by 2030, with similar challenges observed among other top emitters. Only a few countries, including the UAE and Brazil, have released new Nationally Determined Contributions ahead of the upcoming deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

