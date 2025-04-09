Tariffs vs. 401(k): The High-Stakes Gamble for Republican Retirees

As President Donald Trump's tariffs trigger market upheaval, Republicans in Congress are voicing concerns about the potential impact on their party's key constituency: retirees and those nearing retirement. The sharp decline in stocks and treasuries threatens the private investments many Americans rely on for retirement.

The situation presents a political dilemma for Republicans, as older voters played a significant role in Trump's election victory and are crucial for upcoming midterm elections. Some GOP lawmakers, such as Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, are questioning the long-term benefits and short-term consequences of the tariff strategy.

Amid criticism from Democrats and even some within their own party, Republicans like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argue that retirees maintain a long-term market perspective. However, as voices within the GOP express skepticism, the question remains: will Americans' retirement plans withstand the pressures of the ongoing trade war?

