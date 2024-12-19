Amazon Faces Major Strike as Union Pushes for Contract Negotiations

In a significant labor demonstration, Amazon.com employees from seven U.S. facilities staged a walkout on Thursday amid the bustling holiday shopping season. The move, spearheaded by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, aims to pressure the retail giant into negotiating a contract with the union.

Warehouse workers across cities like New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco participated in what the union calls the most extensive strike against Amazon to date. Sean O'Brien, the General President of Teamsters, criticized Amazon's reluctance to engage in discussions, placing blame on the company's 'insatiable greed' for potential holiday delivery delays.

Despite the union's demands, Amazon stated it does not foresee any operational disruptions from the strike. The company accused the union of misleading tactics and emphasized its preference for maintaining direct relationships with its workforce. Nonetheless, stock trade remained stable, indicating investor confidence in minimal disruption.

