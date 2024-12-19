Left Menu

Amazon Faces Major Strike as Union Pushes for Contract Negotiations

Amazon.com workers at seven U.S. facilities staged a strike during the holiday season to pressure the retailer for union contract talks. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing about 10,000 workers, organized what it called the largest strike against Amazon. The company remains firm on maintaining direct worker relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

In a significant labor demonstration, Amazon.com employees from seven U.S. facilities staged a walkout on Thursday amid the bustling holiday shopping season. The move, spearheaded by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, aims to pressure the retail giant into negotiating a contract with the union.

Warehouse workers across cities like New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco participated in what the union calls the most extensive strike against Amazon to date. Sean O'Brien, the General President of Teamsters, criticized Amazon's reluctance to engage in discussions, placing blame on the company's 'insatiable greed' for potential holiday delivery delays.

Despite the union's demands, Amazon stated it does not foresee any operational disruptions from the strike. The company accused the union of misleading tactics and emphasized its preference for maintaining direct relationships with its workforce. Nonetheless, stock trade remained stable, indicating investor confidence in minimal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

