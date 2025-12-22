Left Menu

eNAM 2.0: Addressing Challenges for Nationwide Agricultural Transformation

The National Agriculture Market (eNAM) 2.0, launched as a pilot in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, faces initial technical issues expected to be resolved by mid-January, according to agriculture secretary Devesh Chaturvedi. This digital platform aims to unify national agricultural markets, enhancing trade efficiency and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:38 IST
eNAM 2.0: Addressing Challenges for Nationwide Agricultural Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly launched eNAM 2.0 is undergoing pilot testing in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, but initial technical issues are causing disruptions, according to agriculture secretary Devesh Chaturvedi. Efforts are underway to address these challenges, with a full-scale launch anticipated by mid-January.

eNAM 2.0 was introduced in select mandis on November 4, 2024, emphasizing data migration and new features like automated bidding and logistics integration. Despite initial hiccups, the initiative aims for nationwide rollout once successful in the pilot states.

Rajasthan reported challenges with data migration, prompting a temporary return to manual operations. eNAM 2.0 looks to enhance interstate agricultural trade by reducing logistical gaps through improved platform scalability and farm-gate sales modules.

