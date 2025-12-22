Left Menu

Ayurveda & Modern Medicine: Uniting for a Healthy India

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasizes the collaboration of traditional and modern medicine systems in India. He highlighted initiatives at a historic Ayurveda seminar held in Delhi, stressing on the importance of integrating ancient Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific approaches for a healthy India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the Padmabhushan Dr PK Warrier Memorial Ayurveda Seminar in Delhi, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav underscored the critical role traditional medical systems like Ayurveda can play alongside modern medicine in advancing India's health objectives.

Jadhav praised Arya Vaidya Sala's ongoing efforts in preserving Ayurvedic knowledge while aligning it with contemporary science, thus elevating India's traditional medical heritage globally. He applauded the institution for providing accessible Ayurvedic healthcare nationwide.

The seminar, a first of its kind outside Kerala, aimed at fostering unity among the Ayurvedic community across India. It emphasized on promoting Ayurveda's global outreach, supported by recent global endorsements for the system's integration into international health frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

