Ayurveda & Modern Medicine: Uniting for a Healthy India

At the Padmabhushan Dr PK Warrier Memorial Ayurveda Seminar in Delhi, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav underscored the critical role traditional medical systems like Ayurveda can play alongside modern medicine in advancing India's health objectives.

Jadhav praised Arya Vaidya Sala's ongoing efforts in preserving Ayurvedic knowledge while aligning it with contemporary science, thus elevating India's traditional medical heritage globally. He applauded the institution for providing accessible Ayurvedic healthcare nationwide.

The seminar, a first of its kind outside Kerala, aimed at fostering unity among the Ayurvedic community across India. It emphasized on promoting Ayurveda's global outreach, supported by recent global endorsements for the system's integration into international health frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)