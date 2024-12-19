Axis Max Life Insurance: A New Era of Double Bharosa

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has announced a strategic rebranding, now including 'Axis' in its corporate name, following regulatory approvals. This move signifies a major evolution in its brand identity, reflecting its long-term growth strategy beyond metro and tier 1 cities.

The company's new brand identity features a refreshed logo incorporating Axis's iconic 'A' and burgundy shade, alongside the traditional blue, symbolizing trust and a modern appeal. A marketing campaign titled 'Double Bharosa', starring brand ambassador and cricket captain Rohit Sharma, highlights the dual promise of trust and reliability under this rebranding.

Axis Max Life is actively expanding its footprint, having opened over 90 new offices in tier 2 cities and beyond, and forming 61 new partnerships since FY24. The rebranding seeks to further strengthen its distribution network and enhance customer engagement, aiming to become one of India's top three life insurers.

(With inputs from agencies.)