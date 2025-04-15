Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Form: A Subdued Start to IPL Season for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma's poor form has impacted Mumbai Indians' performance in the ongoing IPL, with the team struggling in the points table. Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra suggests rethinking his batting order. Another cricketer, Shafali Verma, is encouraged not to lose hope after being overlooked for selection.

Rohit Sharma's ongoing struggle with form has noticeably hampered the Mumbai Indians' progress in this year's IPL, states former Indian women's captain Anjum Chopra. The team's former captain, now relegated to an impact substitute role, has recorded disappointing scores of 0, 8, 13, 17, and 18, failing to provide the much-needed impetus at the start of innings.

Anjum, speaking to PTI, pointed out that while poor form isn't unusual, it has disrupted the Mumbai Indians' plans. She mentioned that rethinking Sharma's position in the batting order could be beneficial, given his indispensability as a match-winner on his day. She also noted the energy required to regain form for significant tournaments like the IPL or the World Cup.

Meanwhile, young cricketer Shafali Verma is advised by Anjum not to be disheartened by her temporary omission from the Indian team, citing that setbacks can be common but should be viewed as opportunities for future comebacks, especially given her early career stage.

