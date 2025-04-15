Rohit Sharma's Form: A Subdued Start to IPL Season for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma's ongoing struggle with form has noticeably hampered the Mumbai Indians' progress in this year's IPL, states former Indian women's captain Anjum Chopra. The team's former captain, now relegated to an impact substitute role, has recorded disappointing scores of 0, 8, 13, 17, and 18, failing to provide the much-needed impetus at the start of innings.

Anjum, speaking to PTI, pointed out that while poor form isn't unusual, it has disrupted the Mumbai Indians' plans. She mentioned that rethinking Sharma's position in the batting order could be beneficial, given his indispensability as a match-winner on his day. She also noted the energy required to regain form for significant tournaments like the IPL or the World Cup.

Meanwhile, young cricketer Shafali Verma is advised by Anjum not to be disheartened by her temporary omission from the Indian team, citing that setbacks can be common but should be viewed as opportunities for future comebacks, especially given her early career stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)