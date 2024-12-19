Left Menu

NHPC's Bold Rs 5,500-Crore Investment in Bihar's Renewable Energy Revolution

NHPC plans a Rs 5,500-crore investment in Bihar's renewable energy sector, crucial for India's energy transition. Collaboration with the state government is vital for project success, including solar power ventures. NHPC is already active in similar projects in other states and seeks expansion in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:00 IST
NHPC's Bold Rs 5,500-Crore Investment in Bihar's Renewable Energy Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NHPC is set to channel Rs 5,500 crore into Bihar's renewable energy sector, marking a significant step in India's energy transition. NHPC CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary outlined the ambitious investment during the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit.

The state government's cooperation will be critical in moving from planning to implementation, especially in securing necessary approvals and land. NHPC aims to develop solar and storage projects, with an MoU on the horizon.

With Bihar's current power generation primarily thermal, there's considerable room for renewable endeavors. While NHPC pursues floating solar projects in other states, similar investments are proposed for Bihar to ensure a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024