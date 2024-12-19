NHPC's Bold Rs 5,500-Crore Investment in Bihar's Renewable Energy Revolution

NHPC is set to channel Rs 5,500 crore into Bihar's renewable energy sector, marking a significant step in India's energy transition. NHPC CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary outlined the ambitious investment during the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit.

The state government's cooperation will be critical in moving from planning to implementation, especially in securing necessary approvals and land. NHPC aims to develop solar and storage projects, with an MoU on the horizon.

With Bihar's current power generation primarily thermal, there's considerable room for renewable endeavors. While NHPC pursues floating solar projects in other states, similar investments are proposed for Bihar to ensure a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)