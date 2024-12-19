IIT Delhi, DRDO Propel India's Defense Tech with Landmark Innovations

IIT Delhi's partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has resulted in significant technological advancements aimed at enhancing India's defense capabilities. The Institute's DRDO Industry Academia-Center of Excellence (DIA-CoE) successfully transferred technology for ABHED, a lightweight bulletproof jacket, to three Indian companies, marking a pivotal advancement in indigenous defense manufacturing.

Further strengthening ties, DIA-CoE signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Reliance Industries to develop an indigenous polymeric ballistic material. This partnership underscores the ongoing mission to equip the Indian defense forces with home-grown innovations, ensuring self-reliance in defense technologies and improved safety for personnel, according to an official statement.

Research efforts are vast, with about 50 projects across five technology verticals. These initiatives, led by IIT Delhi faculty and supported by DRDO labs, focus on technologies such as high-performance body armor, advanced aerostat materials, and terahertz technology for study of energetic materials, aiming to significantly bolster the defense sector's capacity.

