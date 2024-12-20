Adani Group Powers Up Bihar: Massive Investment and Job Creation on the Horizon

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to make a substantial impact in Bihar with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, primarily aimed at establishing a super critical thermal power plant. This ambitious move comes amidst the conglomerate's efforts to broaden its presence in sectors such as cement, food processing, and logistics within the region.

Speaking at the Bihar Business Connect 2024, Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd, highlighted the group's ongoing and future investments in logistics, gas distribution, and agri-logistics. Collectively, these endeavors amount to around Rs 850 crore, with an additional Rs 2,300 crore planned to further boost these sectors. This strategic expansion is poised to generate approximately 27,000 new local job opportunities, both directly and indirectly.

Moreover, the group envisages spending another Rs 1,000 crore on strategic infrastructure projects, including Gati Shakti Railway Terminals and Industrial Warehousing Parks. Another focus area is smart meter manufacturing, with Rs 2,100 crore allocated to install smart meters in five cities, enhancing power-consumption monitoring and creating an estimated 4,000 jobs. The expansion of cement plants and exploration of Bihar's energy sector are also on their agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)