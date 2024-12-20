BJP Protests Erupt Over CT Ravi's Arrest; Opposition Alleges Political Targeting

In a wave of political turmoil, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests in Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi on Wednesday in response to the arrest of party leader and MLC CT Ravi. The arrest has sparked accusations from the BJP that the state government is targeting opposition leaders, prompting widespread demonstrations.

In Chikkamagaluru, a bandh organized by the BJP led to a significant police presence across the city, particularly at strategic points like Hanumanthappa Circle. Simultaneously, in Belagavi, demonstrators gathered at Chennamma Circle under the leadership of Opposition Leader R Ashoka and State BJP President BY Vijayendra, further stressing the political tensions simmering in the area.

The arrest stems from objectionable remarks allegedly made by Ravi against Karnataka cabinet minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Despite Ravi's counter-complaints against Congress leaders, alleging threats to his life, the incident has intensified political debates in Karnataka. BJP leaders have condemned the government's actions as an overreach and continue to insist on statewide protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)